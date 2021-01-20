Zions (ZION) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Improve Y/Y

Zions Bancorporation’s ZION fourth-quarter 2020 net earnings per share of $1.66 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01. Moreover, the reported figure represents a rise of 71.1% from the year-ago quarter’s number.



Results for the quarter were aided by an increase in non-interest income and lower expenses. Moreover, the company recorded negative provision for credit losses, which was a major positive. However, a decline in net interest income (NII) was an undermining factor.



Net income attributable to common shareholders was $275 million, up from the prior-year quarter’s $174 million.



For 2020, net earnings per share of $3.02 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.38. However, the figure declined 27.4% year over year. Net income attributable to common shareholders was $505 million, down from $782 million recorded a year ago.

Revenues Improve Marginally, Expenses Decline

Net revenues for the reported quarter (on a taxable-equivalent basis) were $723 million, up marginally year over year. Also, the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $701 million.



For the year, net revenues of $2.82 billion declined 1.5% from the previous year. However, the figure outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.80 billion.



Quarterly NII (taxable equivalent) was $557 million, down 1.6% from the prior-year quarter. Net interest margin contracted 51 basis points (bps) year over year to 2.95%.



Non-interest income amounted to $166 million, up 9.2% from the year-ago quarter. The increase was driven by a rise in total customer-related fees, fair value and non-hedge derivative income, and net securities gains.



Adjusted non-interest expenses were $423 million, declining 2.8% from the prior-year quarter.



Efficiency ratio was 60.2%, down from 61.3% reported in the prior-year period. A fall in efficiency ratio indicates higher profitability.

Balance Sheet Strong

As of Dec 31, 2020, net loans held for investment were $52.7 billion, down from $53.9 billion recorded at the end of the prior quarter. Total deposits were $69.7 billion, up from $67.1 billion recorded at the end of third-quarter 2020.

Credit Quality: Mixed Bag

The ratio of non-performing assets to loans and leases as well as other real estate owned expanded 18 bps year over year to 0.69%.



However, net loan and lease charge-offs were $15 million at the end of the reported quarter compared with $22 million witnessed in the year-earlier quarter. Also, provision for credit losses was a negative $67 million against a positive $4 million reported in the year-earlier quarter.

Capital Ratios Mixed, Profitability Ratios Improve

Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.3% as of Dec 31, 2020, compared with 9.2% recorded at the end of the prior-year quarter. Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.8% increased from 11.2% recorded in the prior-year quarter end.



At the end of the December quarter, return on average assets was 1.41%, up from 1.04% as of Dec 31, 2019. Also, return on average tangible common equity was 17.8%, up from 11.8% witnessed in the year-ago quarter.

Our Viewpoint

Zions’ strong balance-sheet position along with its business simplifying efforts bode well for the future. However, given the near-zero interest rate environment, the company’s margins are expected to continue to remain under pressure.

