Zions (ZION) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2025, Zions (ZION) reported revenue of $872 million, up 8.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.54, compared to $1.37 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $845.49 million, representing a surprise of +3.14%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +29.41%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.19.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Net interest margin : 3.3% versus 3.2% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 3.3% versus 3.2% estimated by seven analysts on average. Net charge-offs to average loans and leases : 0.4% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 0.2%.

: 0.4% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 0.2%. Efficiency Ratio : 59.6% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 62.6%.

: 59.6% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 62.6%. Average balance - Total interest-earning assets : $82.78 billion versus $83.67 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

: $82.78 billion versus $83.67 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Total nonperforming assets : $324 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $319.28 million.

: $324 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $319.28 million. Tier 1 leverage ratio : 8.8% compared to the 8.5% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 8.8% compared to the 8.5% average estimate based on four analysts. Total nonaccrual Loan : $319 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $314.4 million.

: $319 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $314.4 million. Total risk-based capital ratio : 13.7% versus 13.4% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 13.7% versus 13.4% estimated by three analysts on average. Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio : 11.4% compared to the 11.1% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 11.4% compared to the 11.1% average estimate based on three analysts. Total Noninterest Income : $189 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $174.09 million.

: $189 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $174.09 million. Commercial account fees : $47 million compared to the $46.36 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $47 million compared to the $46.36 million average estimate based on five analysts. Other customer-related fees: $15 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $13.81 million.

Here is how Zions performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Zions here>>>

Shares of Zions have returned -15.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (ZION) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.