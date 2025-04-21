Zions (ZION) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Zions (ZION) reported $806 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.2%. EPS of $1.24 for the same period compares to $1.03 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $808.26 million, representing a surprise of -0.28%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.20.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Zions performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net interest margin : 3.1% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 3.1%.

: 3.1% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 3.1%. Average balance - Total interest-earning assets : $83 billion versus $83.09 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $83 billion versus $83.09 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Efficiency Ratio : 66.6% compared to the 65.5% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 66.6% compared to the 65.5% average estimate based on four analysts. Net charge-offs to average loans and leases : 0.1% versus 0.2% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 0.1% versus 0.2% estimated by four analysts on average. Total nonperforming assets : $307 million compared to the $292.62 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $307 million compared to the $292.62 million average estimate based on three analysts. Tier 1 leverage ratio : 8.4% compared to the 8.6% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 8.4% compared to the 8.6% average estimate based on three analysts. Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio : 10.9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 11.4%.

: 10.9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 11.4%. Total risk-based capital ratio : 13.3% compared to the 13.4% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 13.3% compared to the 13.4% average estimate based on three analysts. Total nonaccrual Loan : $305 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $287.48 million.

: $305 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $287.48 million. Total Noninterest Income : $171 million versus $169.93 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $171 million versus $169.93 million estimated by five analysts on average. Commercial account fees : $45 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $46.06 million.

: $45 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $46.06 million. Other customer-related fees: $14 million versus $14.51 million estimated by four analysts on average.

Shares of Zions have returned -10.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (ZION) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.