Zions (ZION) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zions (ZION) will report quarterly earnings of $1.43 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 15.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $861.98 million, exhibiting an increase of 6.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Zions metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Efficiency Ratio' reaching 64.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 66.6% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net interest margin' will likely reach 3.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.1%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average balance - Total interest-earning assets' at $83.15 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $83.00 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Total nonaccrual Loan' to come in at $320.25 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $305.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total nonperforming assets' will reach $325.41 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $307.00 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio' of 11.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 10.9% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total risk-based capital ratio' will reach 14.1%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 13.3%.

Analysts forecast 'Tier 1 leverage ratio' to reach 9.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 8.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Noninterest Income' should come in at $177.58 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $171.00 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Commercial account fees' stands at $46.57 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $45.00 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Other customer-related fees' will reach $15.05 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $14.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Card fees' should arrive at $23.36 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $23.00 million.

Shares of Zions have demonstrated returns of +14.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ZION is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (ZION) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.