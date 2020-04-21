Zions (ZION) Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y

Zions Bancorporation’s ZION first-quarter 2020 net earnings per share of 4 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 48 cents. Results included certain notable non-recurring items.

While improvement in non-interest income was a positive, a significant increase in provision for credit losses and lower net interest income hampered results.

Net income attributable to common shareholders was $6 million, down from $205 million recorded in the prior-year quarter.

Revenues & Expenses Down

Net revenues for the quarter under review were $689 million, down 3.5% year over year. Further, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $679 million.

Net interest income was $548 million for the quarter, down 4.9% from the prior-year quarter. The decline resulted from a fall in interest income. Net interest margin contracted 27 basis points (bps) year over year to 3.41%.

Non-interest income amounted to $134 million, up 2% from the year-ago quarter. The increase was driven by a rise in total customer-related fees, and wealth management and trust fees.

Adjusted non-interest expenses were $407 million, down 6% from the prior-year quarter.

Efficiency ratio was 57.7%, up from 60.2% reported a year ago. A rise in efficiency ratio indicates a decline in profitability.

Balance Sheet Strong

As of Mar 31, 2020, net loans held for investment were $49.2 billion, up from $48.2 billion recorded at the end of the prior quarter. Total deposits were $57.5 billion, marginally up from $57.1 billion recorded at the end of fourth-quarter 2019.

Credit Quality: A Mixed Bag

The ratio of non-performing assets to loans and leases as well as other real estate owned shrunk 6 bps year over year to 0.56%. Provision for credit losses was $258 million as compared with $4 million in the year-earlier quarter.

However, net loan and lease charge-offs were $7 million at the end of the reported quarter compared with no charge-offs.

Capital & Profitability Ratios Deteriorate

Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9% as of Mar 31, 2020, compared with 9.9% at the end of the prior-year quarter. Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11%, down from 12.3% in the year-ago quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, return on average assets was 0.08%, down from 1.26% as of Mar 31, 2019. Also, return on average tangible common equity was 0.4%, down from 13.9% reported in the year-ago quarter.

Share Repurchases

During the quarter, Zions repurchased $75 million worth of shares.

Our Viewpoint

Zion’s balance-sheet position remained strong in first-quarter 2020. This will support the company’s ongoing efficient capital deployments, thereby, enhancing shareholder value.

However, a decline in interest rates amid the Federal Reserve's accommodative policy stance is expected to hurt the company’s margins and revenues, going forward.

