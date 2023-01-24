Zions (ZION) Dips Despite Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Zions Bancorporation’s ZION fourth-quarter 2022 net earnings per share of $1.84 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.66. The bottom line increased 37.3% from the year-ago quarter. We had projected earnings of $1.57 per share.



Results were primarily aided by an improvement in net interest income (NII), which was driven by rising rates and increasing loan demand. However, higher provisions, a rise in non-interest expenses, and lower deposit balances and non-interest income were the headwinds, which hurt results to some extent.



Probably because of these negatives, shares of the company lost 3.7% in after-market trading despite better-than-expected results.



Net income attributable to common shareholders was $277 million, up 33.8% year over year. Our estimate for the metric was $233.2 million.



Earnings for 2022 were $5.79 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.60. The bottom line declined 14.7% from the year-ago period. We had projected earnings of $5.53 per share. Net income attributable to common shareholders was $878 million, down 20.2% year over year. Our estimate for the metric was $834.2 million.

Revenues Improve, Expenses Rise

Quarterly revenues (tax equivalent) were $883 million, jumping 17.3% year over year. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $873.1 million. Our estimate for the metric was $865.4 million.



Revenues (tax equivalent) for 2022 were $3.19 billion, up 8.4% year over year. The top line marginally surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.18 billion. Our estimate for the metric was $3.17 billion.



Quarterly NII was $720 million, growing 30.2% from the prior-year quarter. The rise was mainly driven by higher interest rates and a favorable change in the composition of interest-earning assets. Likewise, the net interest margin (NIM) expanded 95 basis points (bps) to 3.53%. Our estimates for NII and NIM were $689.2 million and 3.30%.



Non-interest income was $153 million, decreasing 19.5% year over year. The decline was due to a fall in retail and business banking fees, loan-related fees, and income, capital markets and foreign exchange fees, other customer-related fees, and dividends and other income. We had projected non-interest income of $165.7 million. In the reported quarter, the company recorded a net securities loss against a gain in the prior-year quarter.



Adjusted non-interest expenses were $472 million, up 5.8% year over year. We had expected this metric to be $502.7 million.



The efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) was 52.9%, down from 60.8% in the prior-year period. A fall in the efficiency ratio indicates an improvement in profitability.



As of Dec 31, 2022, net loans and leases held for investment were $55.1 billion, up 3.2% from the prior quarter. Total deposits were $71.7 billion, down 5.7% sequentially.

Credit Quality: Mixed Bag

The ratio of non-performing assets and accruing loans 90 days or more past due to loans and leases, as well as other real estate owned, contracted 27 bps year over year to 0.28%. In the reported quarter, the company recorded net loan and lease recoveries of $3 million against net charge-offs of $1 million in the prior-year quarter.



However, the provision for credit losses was $43 million, up 72% from the year-earlier quarter. We had projected provisions of $44 million for the fourth quarter.

Capital Ratios Deteriorate, Profitability Ratios Improve

Tier 1 leverage ratio was 7.6% as of Dec 31, 2022, compared with 7.2% at the end of the prior-year quarter. Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.3% decreased from 10.9%.



Further, as of Dec 31, 2022, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 9.7%, which declined from 10.2% in the prior-year period.



At the end of the fourth quarter, the return on average assets was 1.27%, up from 0.92% as of Dec 31, 2021. Also, the return on average tangible common equity was 16.9%, up from 13.5% in the year-ago quarter.

Share Repurchases

The company repurchased 1 million shares for $50 million in the reported quarter.

Our Take

Zions’ strong balance-sheet position, business-simplifying efforts, higher interest rates and a rise in loan demand bode well for the future. However, persistently increasing operating expenses and deteriorating economic outlook are near-term concerns.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Quote

Currently, Zions carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Banks

Hancock Whitney Corporation’s HWC fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.65 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.63. The bottom line rose 6.5% from the prior-year quarter’s earnings of $1.55.



HWC’s results benefited from higher net interest income, supported by a rise in loan balance and increasing interest rates. However, lower non-interest income mainly due to higher mortgage rates was the undermining factor. Higher expenses and a rise in provisions were other concerns for HWC.



The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s PNC fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $3.49 lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.95. Also, the bottom line declined 5.2% year over year.



PNC’s results were primarily hurt by a decline in non-interest income and higher provisions. However, an increase in net interest income, supported by higher rates and loan growth, and a decline in expenses were tailwinds for PNC.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (ZION) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.