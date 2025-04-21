ZIONS BANORATION NA Earnings Results: $ZION Reports Quarterly Earnings

ZIONS BANORATION NA ($ZION) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported earnings of $1.24 per share, beating estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $806,000,000, missing estimates of $813,010,859 by $-7,010,859.

ZIONS BANORATION NA Insider Trading Activity

ZIONS BANORATION NA insiders have traded $ZION stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZION stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JENNIFER ANNE SMITH (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 30,663 shares for an estimated $1,724,001 .

. PAUL E. BURDISS (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,506 shares for an estimated $580,434 .

. STEVEN DAN STEPHENS (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,388 shares for an estimated $580,368 .

. ERIC ELLINGSEN (Executive VP &) sold 1,238 shares for an estimated $75,316

SCOTT J MCLEAN (President) sold 890 shares for an estimated $53,328

RENA A. MILLER (Executive VP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 429 shares for an estimated $25,455 .

. ROBERT RYAN RICHARDS (Controller) sold 316 shares for an estimated $15,635

JASON D. ARBUCKLE (SVP - Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 187 shares for an estimated $10,941.

ZIONS BANORATION NA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 205 institutional investors add shares of ZIONS BANORATION NA stock to their portfolio, and 234 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ZIONS BANORATION NA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ZION recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ZION in the last 6 months, with a median target of $62.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $64.0 on 03/13/2025

on 03/13/2025 Brandon Berman from Neuberger Berman set a target price of $62.0 on 01/29/2025

on 01/29/2025 Matthew Clark from Piper Sandler set a target price of $54.0 on 11/18/2024

