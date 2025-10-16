Zions Bancorporation's Series A Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 6%

In trading on Thursday, shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A.'s Series A Floating-Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: ZIONP) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.2892), with shares changing hands as low as $20.25 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.52% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, ZIONP was trading at a 12.96% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 8.47% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for ZIONP, showing historical dividend payments on Zions Bancorporation, N.A.'s Series A Floating-Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock :

In Thursday trading, Zions Bancorporation, N.A.'s Series A Floating-Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: ZIONP) is currently down about 4.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ZION) are down about 10.8%.

