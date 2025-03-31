Zions Bancorporation's Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A.'s Series A Floating-Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: ZIONP) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.285), with shares changing hands as low as $23.14 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.56% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel
. As of last close, ZIONP was trading at a 6.36% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 9.48% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative
, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
The chart below shows the one year performance of ZIONP shares, versus ZION:
Below is a dividend history chart for ZIONP, showing historical dividend payments on Zions Bancorporation, N.A.'s Series A Floating-Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock :
In Monday trading, Zions Bancorporation, N.A.'s Series A Floating-Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: ZIONP) is currently down about 1.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ZION) are off about 0.1%.
