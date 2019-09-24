Zions Bancorporation's Series G Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 5.5%

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A.'s Series G Fixed/Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: ZB.PRG) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5748), with shares changing hands as low as $28.45 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.46% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, ZB.PRG was trading at a 15.60% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 7.20% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of ZB.PRG shares, versus ZION:

Below is a dividend history chart for ZB.PRG, showing historical dividend payments on Zions Bancorporation, N.A.'s Series G Fixed/Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock :

In Tuesday trading, Zions Bancorporation, N.A.'s Series G Fixed/Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: ZB.PRG) is currently off about 1.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ZION) are off about 1.8%.

