News & Insights

Markets
ZIONP

Zions Bancorporation's Series A Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 8%

December 12, 2023 — 02:32 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A.'s Series A Floating-Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: ZIONP) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.565), with shares changing hands as low as $19.52 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.97% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, ZIONP was trading at a 20.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 13.34% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for ZIONP, showing historical dividend payments on Zions Bancorporation, N.A.'s Series A Floating-Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock :

ZIONP+Dividend+History+Chart

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Tuesday trading, Zions Bancorporation, N.A.'s Series A Floating-Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: ZIONP) is currently off about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ZION) are down about 0.5%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Also see:
 VKI Insider Buying
 RXRX shares outstanding history
 ODFL Next Dividend Date

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ZIONP
ZION

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.