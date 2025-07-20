Zions Bancorporation Stock (ZION) Opinions on Upcoming Q2 2025 Earnings

Recent discussions on X about Zions Bancorporation (ZION) have been buzzing with anticipation ahead of the company’s upcoming quarterly earnings report, scheduled for after market close on July 21, 2025. Many users are highlighting the stock’s recent stability and modest strength, with some noting steady trading volumes as a sign of potential accumulation. There’s a palpable sense of curiosity about whether the earnings release will trigger significant price movement.

Additionally, posts on X have pointed to analyst expectations of earnings around $1.30 to $1.33 per share, with revenue forecasts near $810 to $827 million, sparking debates on whether the bank can meet or exceed these targets. Some participants express optimism about the stock’s quiet resilience in the regional banking sector, while others remain cautious due to broader market volatility during earnings season. The conversation reflects a mix of hope and scrutiny as the release date approaches.

Zions Bancorporation Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ZION stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZION stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 04/29.

Zions Bancorporation Insider Trading Activity

Zions Bancorporation insiders have traded $ZION stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZION stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JENNIFER ANNE SMITH (Executive Vice President) sold 22,673 shares for an estimated $1,280,276

STEVEN DAN STEPHENS (Executive Vice President) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $557,120

JASON D. ARBUCKLE (SVP - Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 334 shares for an estimated $16,147 .

. ROBERT RYAN RICHARDS (Controller) sold 316 shares for an estimated $15,635

Zions Bancorporation Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 257 institutional investors add shares of Zions Bancorporation stock to their portfolio, and 207 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Zions Bancorporation Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ZION in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Underperform" rating on 05/21/2025

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 01/22/2025

DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 01/22/2025

Zions Bancorporation Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ZION recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $ZION in the last 6 months, with a median target of $55.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jennifer Demba from Truist Securities set a target price of $57.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Benjamin Gerlinger from Citigroup set a target price of $52.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Anthony Elian from JP Morgan set a target price of $55.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 David Chiaverini from Jefferies set a target price of $40.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Karl Shepard from RBC Capital set a target price of $53.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Christopher Mcgratty from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $58.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Mike Mayo from Wells Fargo set a target price of $47.0 on 04/22/2025

