Zions Bancorporation National Association's (NASDAQ:ZION) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.41 on the 25th of August, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 3.0%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Zions Bancorporation National Association's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much.

Zions Bancorporation National Association has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but Zions Bancorporation National Association's payout ratio of 28% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

The next 3 years are set to see EPS grow by 24.1%. Analysts estimate the future payout ratio will be 28% over the same time period, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

NasdaqGS:ZION Historic Dividend August 8th 2022

Zions Bancorporation National Association Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.04 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $1.64. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 45% per annum over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see that Zions Bancorporation National Association has been growing its earnings per share at 17% a year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

Zions Bancorporation National Association Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Zions Bancorporation National Association is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 17 Zions Bancorporation National Association analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

