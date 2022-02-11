Zions Bancorporation National Association's (NASDAQ:ZION) five-year earnings growth trails the 13% YoY shareholder returns

The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. Better yet, you'd like to see the share price move up more than the market average. But Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 65% over five years, which is below the market return. However, more recent buyers should be happy with the increase of 52% over the last year.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Zions Bancorporation National Association investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's five-year performance.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over half a decade, Zions Bancorporation National Association managed to grow its earnings per share at 29% a year. This EPS growth is higher than the 11% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 10.22.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:ZION Earnings Per Share Growth February 11th 2022

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. This free interactive report on Zions Bancorporation National Association's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Zions Bancorporation National Association, it has a TSR of 86% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Zions Bancorporation National Association shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 55% over the last year. Of course, that includes the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 13% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Zions Bancorporation National Association (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

