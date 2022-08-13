Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.41 Dividend

It looks like Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Zions Bancorporation National Association's shares before the 17th of August to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 25th of August.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.41 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.64 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Zions Bancorporation National Association has a trailing yield of 2.8% on the current stock price of $58.22. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Zions Bancorporation National Association's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Zions Bancorporation National Association paying out a modest 28% of its earnings.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

NasdaqGS:ZION Historic Dividend August 13th 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's comforting to see Zions Bancorporation National Association's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 22% per annum for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Zions Bancorporation National Association has lifted its dividend by approximately 45% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Zions Bancorporation National Association? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Zions Bancorporation National Association more closely.

In light of that, while Zions Bancorporation National Association has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Zions Bancorporation National Association you should know about.

