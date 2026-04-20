Zions Bancorporation, National Association Bottom Line Rises In Q1

(RTTNews) - Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZIONP) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $232 million, or $1.56 per share. This compares with $169 million, or $1.13 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.4% to $996 million from $1.02 billion last year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $232 Mln. vs. $169 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.56 vs. $1.13 last year. -Revenue: $996 Mln vs. $1.02 Bln last year.

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