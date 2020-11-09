Dividends
Zions Bancorporation N.A. (ZION) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2020

Zions Bancorporation N.A. (ZION) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 19, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ZION prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that ZION has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $31.95, the dividend yield is 4.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ZION was $31.95, representing a -39.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $52.48 and a 35.5% increase over the 52 week low of $23.58.

ZION is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). ZION's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.36. Zacks Investment Research reports ZION's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -36.97%, compared to an industry average of -12.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ZION Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ZION through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have ZION as a top-10 holding:

  • First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTXO with an increase of 0.08% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ZION at 7.5%.

