Zions Bancorporation N.A. (ZION) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2021

Zions Bancorporation N.A. (ZION) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.38 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ZION prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.76% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $64.81, the dividend yield is 2.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ZION was $64.81, representing a -3.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $66.99 and a 104.32% increase over the 52 week low of $31.72.

ZION is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). ZION's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.09. Zacks Investment Research reports ZION's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 122.55%, compared to an industry average of 33.7%.

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTXO with an increase of 8.26% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ZION at 4.06%.

