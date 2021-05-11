Zions Bancorporation N.A. (ZION) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 12, 2021

Zions Bancorporation N.A. (ZION) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 20, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ZION prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that ZION has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $58.92, the dividend yield is 2.31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ZION was $58.92, representing a -2.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $60.44 and a 135.02% increase over the 52 week low of $25.07.

ZION is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). ZION's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.91. Zacks Investment Research reports ZION's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 70.2%, compared to an industry average of 25.5%.

Interested in gaining exposure to ZION through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ZION as a top-10 holding:

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (QDIV)

iShares Trust (ESML).

The top-performing ETF of this group is QDIV with an increase of 23.49% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ZION at 1.76%.

