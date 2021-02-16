Zions Bancorporation N.A. (ZION) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 17, 2021

Zions Bancorporation N.A. (ZION) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ZION prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that ZION has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of ZION was $49.58, representing a -3.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $51.22 and a 110.26% increase over the 52 week low of $23.58.

ZION is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). ZION's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.05. Zacks Investment Research reports ZION's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 41.01%, compared to an industry average of 11.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ZION Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ZION through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ZION as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO)

SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (QDIV)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financial ETF (RYF)

iShares Trust (ESML).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTXO with an increase of 65.36% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ZION at 10000%.

