Zions Bancorporation Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ZION

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $34.29, changing hands as high as $36.05 per share. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. shares are currently trading up about 7.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZION shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ZION's low point in its 52 week range is $18.26 per share, with $55.195 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.09. The ZION DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

