Zions Bancorporation About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (ZION)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/14/26, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.45, payable on 5/21/26. As a percentage of ZION's recent stock price of $60.21, this dividend works out to approximately 0.75%, so look for shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. to trade 0.75% lower — all else being equal — when ZION shares open for trading on 5/14/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ZION is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.99% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZION shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ZION's low point in its 52 week range is $45.63 per share, with $66.175 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.84.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, ZION makes up 2.21% of the InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (Symbol: ICAP) which is trading lower by about 0.1% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding ZION).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 6 series of preferred stock that are senior to ZION — find out what they are ».

In Tuesday trading, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. shares are currently down about 1% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.