Zions Bancorp Rises In Morning Trade

(RTTNews) - Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) are rising more than 9% Thursday morning after reporting improved revenue in the second quarter.

Net profit for the second quarter decreased to $166 million, or $1.11 per share from $195 million, or $1.29 per share in the same quarter a year ago, but in line with the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters.

Revenue for the quarter grew to $780 million from $765 million last year.

ZION is at $37.57 currently. It has traded in the range of $18.26 - $59.75 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.