Zions Bancorp Reports Increase In Q1 Income, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Zions Bancorp (ZION) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $169 million, or $1.13 per share. This compares with $143 million, or $0.96 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.18 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Zions Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $169 Mln. vs. $143 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.13 vs. $0.96 last year.

