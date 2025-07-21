Zions Bancorp Reports Advance In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Zions Bancorp (ZION) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $243 million, or $1.63 per share. This compares with $190 million, or $1.28 per share, last year.

Zions Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $243 Mln. vs. $190 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.63 vs. $1.28 last year.

