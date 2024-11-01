Zions Bancorp raises dividend to 43c from 41c per share

Zions Bancorp (ZION)oration announced that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of 43c per common share, payable November 21 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 14. Previously, Zions had declared a regular quarterly dividend of 41c per common share, payable August 22 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 15.

