News & Insights

Stocks

Zions Bancorp raises dividend to 43c from 41c per share

November 01, 2024 — 02:35 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Zions Bancorp (ZION)oration announced that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of 43c per common share, payable November 21 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 14. Previously, Zions had declared a regular quarterly dividend of 41c per common share, payable August 22 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 15.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ZION:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ZION

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.