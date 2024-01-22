Zions Bancorp Q4 Profit Declines, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Zions Bancorp (ZION) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $116 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $277 million, or $1.84 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Zions Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $116 Mln. vs. $277 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.78 vs. $1.84 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.99

