Zions Bancorp Q4 Earnings Decline

(RTTNews) - Zions Bancorp (ZION) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $174 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $217 million, or $1.08 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Zions Bancorp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $174 Mln. vs. $217 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.97 vs. $1.08 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.07

