Zions Bancorp Q4 Earnings Advance

(RTTNews) - Zions Bancorp (ZION) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $275 million, or $1.66 per share. This compares with $174 million, or $0.97 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Zions Bancorp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $275 Mln. vs. $174 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.66 vs. $0.97 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.02

