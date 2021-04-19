Zions Bancorp Q1 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Zions Bancorp (ZION) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.

The company's profit totaled $314 million, or $1.90 per share. This compares with $6 million, or $0.04 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Zions Bancorp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $314 Mln. vs. $6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.90 vs. $0.04 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.16

