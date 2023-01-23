Zions Bancorp Profit Rises In Q4, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Zions Bancorp (ZION) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $277 million, or $1.84 per share. This compares with $207 million, or $1.34 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Zions Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $277 Mln. vs. $207 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.84 vs. $1.34 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.64

