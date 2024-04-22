Zions Bancorp Profit Drops In Q1, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Zions Bancorp (ZION) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $143 million, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $198 million, or $1.33 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Zions Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $143 Mln. vs. $198 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.96 vs. $1.33 last year.

