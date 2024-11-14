News & Insights

Zions Bancorp price target raised to $62 from $54 at Wells Fargo

November 14, 2024 — 05:51 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo raised the firm’s price target on Zions Bancorp (ZION) to $62 from $54 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares as part of a broader research note on Large-Cap banks. The firm is citing the expected benefit of the U.S. elections driving a “15-year regulatory paradigm shift” and its upward bias to EPS estimates, along with anticipated greater flexibility by banks to return and deploy capital and for a bank merger resurgence, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

