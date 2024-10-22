Zions Bancorp price target raised to $56 from $54 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Manan Gosalia raised the firm’s price target on Zions Bancorp (ZION) to $56 from $54 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. Q3 EPS included a “beat across the board” and forward guidance implies upside to street EPS, says the analyst, who is taking up the firm’s 2025 EPS by 2% on higher net interest income and lower expenses.
- Zions Bancorp price target raised to $54 from $50 at Wells Fargo
- Zions Bancorp price target raised to $52 from $47 at Barclays
- Closing Bell Movers: Medpace down 11% after cutting FY24 revenue guide
- Zions Bancorp reports Q3 EPS $1.37, consensus $1.17
- Zions Bancorp options imply 6.2% move in share price post-earnings
