Zions Bancorp price target raised to $56 from $54 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Manan Gosalia raised the firm’s price target on Zions Bancorp (ZION) to $56 from $54 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. Q3 EPS included a “beat across the board” and forward guidance implies upside to street EPS, says the analyst, who is taking up the firm’s 2025 EPS by 2% on higher net interest income and lower expenses.

