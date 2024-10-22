Zions Bancorp price target raised to $55 from $52 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Zions Bancorp (ZION) to $55 from $52 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said core PPNR was ahead of expectations while guidance implies upside, credit still in great shape.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ZION:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.