Zions Bancorp price target raised to $55 from $52 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Zions Bancorp (ZION) to $55 from $52 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said core PPNR was ahead of expectations while guidance implies upside, credit still in great shape.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ZION:
- Zions Bancorp price target raised to $56 from $54 at Morgan Stanley
- Zions Bancorp price target raised to $55 from $53 at Stephens
- Zions Bancorp price target raised to $54 from $50 at Wells Fargo
- Zions Bancorp price target raised to $52 from $47 at Barclays
- Closing Bell Movers: Medpace down 11% after cutting FY24 revenue guide
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.