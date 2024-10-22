Zions Bancorp price target raised to $52 from $47 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Zions Bancorp (ZION) to $52 from $47 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The bank’s earnings were ahead as net interest income, provision, fees, expenses and tax rate were all better than consensus, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

