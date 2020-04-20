Markets
Zions Bancorp Earnings Decline In Q1

(RTTNews) - Zions Bancorp (ZION) revealed a profit for first quarter that fell from last year.

The company's profit totaled $6 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $205 million, or $1.04 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Zions Bancorp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $6 Mln. vs. $205 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.04 vs. $1.04 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.56

