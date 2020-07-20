Markets
Zions Bancorp Announces Decline In Q2 Earnings

(RTTNews) - Zions Bancorp (ZION) revealed a profit for second quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $57 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $189 million, or $0.99 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Zions Bancorp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $57 Mln. vs. $189 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.34 vs. $0.99 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.38

