Zions to Acquire Basis Multifamily Unit to Expand Real Estate Reach

Zions Bancorporation ZION has agreed to acquire the agency lending business of Basis Multifamily Finance I, LLC, which represents a targeted move to deepen its presence in the commercial real estate (CRE) financing space.



By integrating Basis Multifamily’s experienced team and assuming its mortgage servicing rights, Zions is not only adding operational expertise but also strengthening its ability to originate, service and scale multi-family loans more efficiently. Access to established agency lending channels will enhance the bank’s ability to offer a broader and more competitive suite of financing solutions to its clients.



Beyond the immediate operational benefits, the deal signals a deliberate push by Zions to expand its capital markets capabilities. The addition of agency lending programs will provide the bank with more flexibility in structuring deals and meeting diverse borrower needs, particularly in the multi-family segment, where demand remains structurally strong.

Zions Expands Product Suite & Market Reach

The addition of Basis Multifamily’s platform is expected to strengthen ZION’s presence in a sector driven by housing availability and affordability challenges.



With this acquisition, Zions gains access to major lending programs such as Fannie Mae’s DUS program and Freddie Mac’s Optigo Conventional and Small Balance Loan programs. This expanded toolkit will position the bank to better address client needs in the multi-family housing segment.



At the same time, the newly formed partnership with Basis Investment Group adds a collaborative dimension to the transaction. The partnership is designed to drive long-term growth by combining Zions’ banking infrastructure with Basis Multifamily’s investment platform, enabling both firms to expand their reach in real estate financing and capital formation.



The deal remains subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, signaling the final step before integration begins.

Zions’ Price Performance & Zacks Rank

In the past six months, ZION shares have lost 3.9% compared with the industry’s 7.7% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, Zions carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Acquisitions by Other Finance Companies

In January 2026, Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. PNFP completed its previously announced all-stock merger with Synovus Financial Corporation, valued at $8.6 billion. Following completion, Pinnacle Financial’s shareholders own 51.5% of the combined company, while Synovus shareholders hold 48.5%.



The merger created one of the largest and fastest-growing regional banking platforms in the United States. It combined Pinnacle Financial’s relationship-driven hiring and client service model with Synovus’ established franchise, deep talent pool and operational capabilities. The transaction positions the combined entity to accelerate organic growth across attractive Southeastern and Atlantic Coast markets.



Likewise, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. PB completed the previously announced acquisition of American Bank Holding Corporation (“ABHC”) and its wholly-owned subsidiary, American Bank, effective Jan. 1, 2026. Operational integration of the merger is scheduled for September 2026.



Prosperity Bancshares announced the $321.5-million all-stock merger deal with ABHC on July 18, 2025, to significantly expand its presence across South and Central Texas markets, including Corpus Christi, San Antonio and Austin.

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Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (ZION) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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