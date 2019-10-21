ZION Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $45.58, changing hands as high as $45.69 per share. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZION shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ZION's low point in its 52 week range is $38.08 per share, with $51.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.67.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.