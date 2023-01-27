ZION Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $53.28, changing hands as high as $53.77 per share. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZION shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ZION's low point in its 52 week range is $45.21 per share, with $75.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.37. The ZION DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

