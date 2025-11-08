Markets

Zinzino Acquires Sanki Assets And Subsidiaries

November 08, 2025 — 11:18 am EST

(RTTNews) - Zinzino said that it has entered into an agreement with Mexico-based direct sales company Sanki to acquire key business assets, including its distributor database, customer register, inventory, and intellectual property rights.

As part of the deal, Zinzino will also acquire 100% of the shares in Sanki's subsidiaries in Colombia and Peru, aiming to fast-track market establishment and strengthen distribution capabilities in these regions.

The transaction is set to close on January 1, 2026. Zinzino will pay a fixed purchase price of US$8 million—US$7 million in newly issued shares and US$1 million in cash from its reserves. Additionally, contingent payments based on future sales performance may reach up to US$12 million, also to be settled entirely in newly issued shares.

