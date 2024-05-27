Zinc of Ireland Advances REE Exploration in WA

Zinc of Ireland NL (AU:ZMI) has released an update.

Zinc of Ireland NL is nearing completion of its maiden geochemical auger drilling program at the Cascade REE Project in Western Australia, which aims to explore for rare earth elements over a 183 square kilometer area. The company is optimistic about the potential for short-term growth, as the drilling targets high-tenor, large REE targets previously overlooked during historical gold exploration. With success in similar areas by peer companies, ZMI is eagerly anticipating the first sample analyses from Cascade.

