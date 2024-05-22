Zinc Media Group Shareholders Approve All Resolutions

Zinc Media (GB:ZIN) has released an update.

Zinc Media Group PLC successfully held its annual general meeting, with all proposed resolutions being approved by shareholders. The specifics of these resolutions are available in the company’s ‘Annual Report And Accounts 31 December 2023’ and full AGM voting results will be posted on their investor relations website. Zinc Media Group, known for its award-winning television and diverse content production, continues to maintain open lines of communication with its investors and the general public.

