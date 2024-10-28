News & Insights

Stocks

Zinc of Ireland’s Shareholder Voting Power Shifts

October 28, 2024 — 05:20 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Zinc of Ireland NL (AU:ZMI) has released an update.

Zinc of Ireland NL has experienced a dilution in the voting power of its substantial holder, DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft, due to the issuance of new shares. Despite maintaining the same number of shares, DELPHI’s voting power decreased from 12.09% to 9.89%. This change reflects the dynamic shifts in shareholder influence within the company.

For further insights into AU:ZMI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.