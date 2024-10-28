Zinc of Ireland’s Shareholder Voting Power Shifts

Zinc of Ireland NL (AU:ZMI) has released an update.

Zinc of Ireland NL has experienced a dilution in the voting power of its substantial holder, DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft, due to the issuance of new shares. Despite maintaining the same number of shares, DELPHI’s voting power decreased from 12.09% to 9.89%. This change reflects the dynamic shifts in shareholder influence within the company.

For further insights into AU:ZMI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.