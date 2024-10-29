News & Insights

Zinc of Ireland NL Sets Date for Annual Meeting

October 29, 2024 — 05:49 pm EDT

Zinc of Ireland NL (AU:ZMI) has released an update.

Zinc of Ireland NL is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 29, 2024, in Perth, Australia. The meeting will cover the company’s Annual Report for the financial year ending June 30, 2024, and will include discussions on the Remuneration Report, which shareholders will consider for advisory purposes.

