Zinc of Ireland NL Passes Key Resolutions

November 29, 2024 — 02:37 am EST

Zinc of Ireland NL (AU:ZMI) has released an update.

Zinc of Ireland NL successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, reflecting strong shareholder support. Key approvals included the re-election of Mr. Thomas Corr and the issuance of shares and options to directors and consultants, which could influence future strategic initiatives. This outcome may bolster investor confidence as the company continues to navigate the financial markets.

