Zinc inventories in LME warehouses have nearly doubled since last week

LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - Zinc inventories in London Metal Exchange-registered warehouses have nearly doubled since last week to a one-year peak after a shipment arrived in Malaysia, data published by the exchange showed on Wednesday.

Steady arrivals of metal into storage facilities indicate there are surpluses of the metal used to galvanise steel due rising supply and weak demand from the construction sector.

LME data showed that zinc deposited in LME warehouses has surged to 87,500 tonnes, up 92% since Tuesday last week and the strongest level since May 2022.

The data showed the latest shipment of 13,175 tonnes arrived at warehouses in Port Klang, Malaysia, while most of the metal that built up last week moved into Singapore.

LME zinc stocks MZNSTX-TOTAL have shot up 461% since early February, boosting confidence on the LME market about the availability of the metal for speedy delivery and creating a discount for the cash contract over the three-month contract CMZN0-3.

The discount closed at $14.73 a tonne on Tuesday compared with a premium of about $35 a tonne in late March.

Three-month zinc CMZN3 slid 2% to $2,257.50 a tonne on Wednesday after hitting its lowest since July 2020 last week.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad, editing by David Evans)

