ZimVie (ZIMV) Progresses in Dental Space With Biotivity Launch

ZimVie Inc. ZIMV recently launched its Biotivity A/C Plus Membrane in the United States. This is a growth factor-rich membrane utilized for site coverage and protection from the oral environment in a range of dental applications.

This latest addition to the company’s portfolio is expected to strengthen ZimVie’s foothold in the expanding dental biomaterials market.

Dental Biomaterials and Barrier Membranes

Dental bone grafting and implant procedures often require the use of protective barrier membranes. These membranes play a crucial role in promoting wound healing, ensuring successful implantation and protecting the surgical site from the hostile oral environment. ZimVie’s Biotivity A/C Plus Membrane is claimed to meet these demands effectively.

It is a barrier membrane that contains an array of growth factors, cytokines, chemokines and hyaluronic acid. These elements are scientifically proven to enhance healing and foster ideal conditions for tissue regeneration and bone formation.

Advantages of Biotivity A/C Plus Membrane Over Conventional A/C Membranes

The Biotivity A/C Plus Membrane has a unique triple-layer structure, which provides enhanced conformability and a higher content of growth factors compared to conventional A/C membranes. This results in improved clinical outcomes.



Further, unlike other A/C membranes, this Biotivity A/C Plus Membrane has not been treated with antibiotics during processing, ensuring a more natural and biocompatible solution. The sterilization process includes the use of the Excellion Process and Electron-Beam irradiation.

Market Prospect

Going by a Mordor Intelligence report, the dental biomaterials market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2023-2028.

Key growth drivers of the market include the increasing burden of dental disorders, the growth of dental tourism, rising adoption of dental implants and higher disposable income in developing countries. Dental issues such as periodontal disease, tooth decay, oral cancer and dental caries affect billions of people globally, emphasizing the need for dental biomaterials. Additionally, dental tourism, driven by cost savings, may further boost demand for these materials.

Share Price Performance

Over the past year, shares of ZIMV have lost 4.9% compared with an 8.2% decline of the industry.

