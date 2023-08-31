ZimVie (ZIMV) Price Target Increased by 57.14% to 11.22

The average one-year price target for ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) has been revised to 11.22 / share. This is an increase of 57.14% from the prior estimate of 7.14 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.11 to a high of 11.55 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.50% from the latest reported closing price of 12.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 479 funds or institutions reporting positions in ZimVie. This is a decrease of 46 owner(s) or 8.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZIMV is 0.08%, an increase of 20.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.43% to 25,675K shares. The put/call ratio of ZIMV is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Camber Capital Management holds 3,250K shares representing 12.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kent Lake Capital holds 1,378K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,254K shares, representing an increase of 8.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZIMV by 15.87% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,341K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares, representing an increase of 96.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZIMV by 7,599.32% over the last quarter.

Divisadero Street Capital Management holds 1,000K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 886K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

